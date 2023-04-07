Contests
Roly Poly in New Britain expects to sell 2,000 babkas today

Roly Poly Bakery in New Britain said it expected to sell 2,000 babkas on Good Friday alone.(WFSB)
By Cassidy Williams
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The Easter holiday was just days away as of Friday.

That meant folks and businesses were out preparing, including the Roly Poly Bakery in New Britain.

The line was long there on Good Friday. Jim Bednarczyk said he stands in it every year.

“It’s been a Good Friday tradition for my whole life,” Bednarczyk said.

His cart was stocked with all the Polish traditions, including babka.

“It’s sort of a semi-sweet bread which goes great with coffee and tea,” Bednarczyk explained.

The owner of Roly Poly said Good Friday has been the bakery’s busiest day of the year.

The business expected to sell around 2,000 babkas on that day alone.

“We have two bakers baking constantly, all day long,” said Remi Szupryczynski, Roly Poly Bakery. “We have pastry people just making a dough, just hour after hour after hour.”

Whether it’s babka or kielbasa, food is an important part of a traditional Polish Easter.

“It’s a wonderful day with wonderful food and wonderful people,” Bednarczyk said.

Bednarczyk said he doesn’t mind braving the crowds to help pass down the tradition to the next generation.

“I have some grandchildren and my children have married people not from Poland, and they want to share in this tradition too,” he said. “That’s the way it is. I hope my children and grandchildren will do the same.”

Roly Poly closes at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. It will again be open on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

