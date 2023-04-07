Something’s Cooking: Angelo’s Market

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Easter Sunday is right around the corner, but if you need a little help with your holiday meal don’t worry.

The Something’s Cooking crew went on a shopping trip to Angelo’s Market in New Britain!

Owner Giuseppe Tropea said the Easter season is one of the best times of year there.

Tropea uses his mom’s famous Easter bread recipe to create these works of art. He’ll sell hundreds this week but it’s a labor of love.

“I love what I do because this is basically my home and people come and visit me every day,” said Tropea.

Sharon Cortley worked here when she was 16 and now visits with her beautiful baby Ingrid.

“You’re gonna be bringing her here for a long time?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Oh yes probably until she’s 16 and starts working here,” Cortley said.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is another regular visitor.

“I’ve been coming here since I’ve been a kid,” Stewart said.

Angelo’s Market is still going strong. Tropea started working there more than 40 years ago but you can still feel his passion for his customers and products!

Clearly Tropea feels like Easter and every other day here at Angelo’s Market is a holiday.

“People come and see me I have people come and visit me we get to enjoy great food. I get to laugh with people,” Tropea said.

For more information on Angelo’s Market, click here.

