Teen arraigned for deadly 2022 shooting in Ansonia

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly shooting that happened a year ago in Ansonia.

Errol Salkey, 18, of Ansonia, faced a judge at Milford Superior Court for his involvement in the murder of Johnny Class on April 5, 2022.

Errol Salkey was charged in connection with the murder of a man in Ansonia in 2022. (Ansonia police)

Salkey, who was 17 at the time of the homicide, was taken into custody by the Orange Police Department on March 16, 2023 during an unrelated investigation. Police said he was turned over to the Ansonia Police Department.

Salkey was arraigned in juvenile court, where the case was transferred to adult court.

He was charged with felony murder, criminal attempt at first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery. He was held on a $1,250,000 bond and his next court date was set for June 2.

Police arrested 17-year-old Monteral Crews for his role in the murder last summer.

The investigation was said to be ongoing and additional arrests were anticipated.

Anyone with information about the murder case was asked to contact Ansonia police at 203-735-1885.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.