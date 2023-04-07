TX Sen. Ted Cruz, New Haven mayor Justin Elicker share exchange on the ‘butt ugly’ matter

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - What started out as a “joke” off-color remark made by Connecticut’s governor on a radio show turned into a war of words between elected officials.

Gov. Ned Lamont earlier this week referred to the city of Houston as “butt-ugly” on 99.1 WPLR’s Chaz & AJ show. Lamont made a trip there to watch the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team’s Final Four run.

The comment drew the ire of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and now Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker got in on it.

“The gov. of Connecticut, a commuter suburb of NYC that features lovely and safe towns like New Haven, found Houston not up to his aesthetic standard,” Cruz posted to Twitter. “Must be hard to see so many good jobs for blue-collar workers. Stay classy, Ned. And congrats on the win!”

Elicker, meanwhile, thanked Cruz for his “warm comments.”

“It’s not Cancún, but it’s lovely, safe and lots of good jobs too,” the mayor said. “In fact, we were named one of the ‘Top 52 Places to Go in the World’ in 2023 by the [The New York Times], you know, the paper from that city nearby CT. Stay classy, Ted!”

Cruz took heat back in 2021 for taking a family trip to Cancún as his state dealt with the impact of a deadly winter storm. Hundreds of thousands of Texans were impacted when the storm damaged the state’s power grid.

The Associated Press reported that the senator flew back after a day, and later called the trip a “mistake” and said he just wanted “to be a good dad.”

After Lamont’s comments, Turner quipped about which end Lamont was looking from.

Lamont on Thursday walked back his comment a bit, said he “resembled that remark” and that he was joking.

