UConn guard Jordan Hawkins declares for the 2023 NBA Draft

(WFSB) – University of Connecticut men’s basketball guard Jordan Hawkins said he is declaring himself eligible for the NBA Draft.

Hawkins made the announcement alongside head coach Dan Hurley on ESPN’s NBA Today on Friday.

The sophomore shooting guard had a breakout season for the Huskies.

Hawkins averaged 16.2 points-per-game for UConn. He shot 38.8-percent from three-point range and was one of the Huskies’ best shooters.

He had an impressive run in the NCAA tournament while averaging 16.3 points per game for the national champion Huskies. Hawkins scored 24 against Arkansas in the Elite 8.

According to reports, many believe Hawkins is a projected first-round pick.

The NBA Draft begins on Thursday, June 22.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.