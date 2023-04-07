Contests
UConn guard Jordan Hawkins declares for the 2023 NBA Draft

Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the men's national championship game in the NCAA tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WFSB) – University of Connecticut men’s basketball guard Jordan Hawkins said he is declaring himself eligible for the NBA Draft.

Hawkins made the announcement alongside head coach Dan Hurley on ESPN’s NBA Today on Friday.

The sophomore shooting guard had a breakout season for the Huskies.

Hawkins averaged 16.2 points-per-game for UConn. He shot 38.8-percent from three-point range and was one of the Huskies’ best shooters.

He had an impressive run in the NCAA tournament while averaging 16.3 points per game for the national champion Huskies. Hawkins scored 24 against Arkansas in the Elite 8.

According to reports, many believe Hawkins is a projected first-round pick.

The NBA Draft begins on Thursday, June 22.

TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Quinnipiac men's hockey is one win away from a National Championship title.
Quinnipiac men's hockey wins against Michigan, Headed to national championship
