Lawmakers react to Texas federal judges decision to halt abortion pill

Conn. (WFSB) - Access to a commonly used abortion pill is in limbo after two federal judges issued opposing rulings.

More than 20 years ago, the abortion pill Mifepristone was approved by the FDA after a four year-process.

Since then, the FDA says 99.9% of patients have been treated without any adverse reactions.

But last night, a federal judge in Texas put a hold on the pill’s approval.

At nearly the same time, in Washington state, a different federal judge ruled the opposite, saying the government cannot restrict access to the pill in at least 17 states, including Connecticut.

Legal experts say until these competing rulings are sorted out, nothing will change.

This is drawing reactions from both medical providers and pro-life groups.

“If the judge in Texas had actually listened to the doctors that tried to explain how safe these medications were, we wouldn’t be in this predicament. We have to always trust science and know that these medications are safe and should continue to be available,” said Dr. Lisa Perriera, Chief Medical Director, The Women’s Centers.

“We are encouraged that the federal judiciary is finally taking a look at the approval of Mifepristone and really holding the FDA to account,” said Jonathan Keller, President, California Family.

Local leaders are also weighing in.

“We will not let this decision derail our fight to defend and strengthen abortion rights. In Connecticut, we remain committed to expanding access to reproductive healthcare, including allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control and protecting both patients and providers who seek and offer that care.”

“We cannot allow right-wing judges to ignore the science, and put the health, safety, and autonomy of millions of women at risk.”

Experts say the legal showdown could eventually make its way to the supreme court which overturned Roe versus Wade last June.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.