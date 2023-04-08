Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Lawmakers react to Texas federal judges decision to halt abortion pill

Access to a commonly used abortion pill is in limbo after two federal judges issued opposing rulings.
By Mike Cerullo and Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - Access to a commonly used abortion pill is in limbo after two federal judges issued opposing rulings.

More than 20 years ago, the abortion pill Mifepristone was approved by the FDA after a four year-process.

Since then, the FDA says 99.9% of patients have been treated without any adverse reactions.

But last night, a federal judge in Texas put a hold on the pill’s approval.

At nearly the same time, in Washington state, a different federal judge ruled the opposite, saying the government cannot restrict access to the pill in at least 17 states, including Connecticut.

Legal experts say until these competing rulings are sorted out, nothing will change.

This is drawing reactions from both medical providers and pro-life groups.

“If the judge in Texas had actually listened to the doctors that tried to explain how safe these medications were, we wouldn’t be in this predicament. We have to always trust science and know that these medications are safe and should continue to be available,” said Dr. Lisa Perriera, Chief Medical Director, The Women’s Centers.

“We are encouraged that the federal judiciary is finally taking a look at the approval of Mifepristone and really holding the FDA to account,” said Jonathan Keller, President, California Family.

Local leaders are also weighing in.

“We will not let this decision derail our fight to defend and strengthen abortion rights. In Connecticut, we remain committed to expanding access to reproductive healthcare, including allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control and protecting both patients and providers who seek and offer that care.”

Governor Ned Lamont

“We cannot allow right-wing judges to ignore the science, and put the health, safety, and autonomy of millions of women at risk.”

Senator Chris Murphy

Experts say the legal showdown could eventually make its way to the supreme court which overturned Roe versus Wade last June.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TX Sen. Ted Cruz and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker shared an exchange on Twitter following...
TX Sen. Ted Cruz, New Haven mayor Justin Elicker share exchange on the ‘butt ugly’ matter
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
FORECAST: A Lovely Easter Weekend, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
Technical Discussion: A Lovely Easter Weekend, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
Property taxes going up in Waterbury
Taxes increase in Waterbury as property values go up as much as 100-percent
Crash on the Berlin Turnpike.
Berlin Turnpike back open following crash

Latest News

FORECAST: A Lovely Easter Weekend, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
Technical Discussion: A Lovely Easter Weekend, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
Quinnipiac men’s hockey prepares for national championship game against Minnesota
Quinnipiac men’s hockey prepares for national championship game against Minnesota
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
UConn parade, rally steps off Saturday morning
Fans of UConn Athletics gather in anticipation of Saturday's championship rally.
PHOTOS: UConn parade and rally