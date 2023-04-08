Quinnipiac men’s hockey prepares for national championship game against Minnesota

(WFSB) - Quinnipiac’s hockey team has won 33 games this season. The Bobcats need just one more to win a national championship.

The Frozen Four is in Tampa this year.

Students and alums have traveled all over the country to be there.

Quinnipiac beat Michigan Thursday night 5-2.

Friday is a practice and rest day.

The Bobcats are facing Minnesota Saturday night in Tampa, with a chance to do something no other Quinnipiac hockey team has done before.

Steve Gorrie and his family have attended every Frozen Four since 2004.

“I’m gonna be rooting for Quinnipiac,” Gorrie said.

They’re from Boston, cheering on the East Coast team.

“They moved up the ranks really quick put that program together it’s been really amazing,” said Gorrie.

Quinnipiac has been at the top of college hockey for more than a decade with three national championship game appearances in 11 years.

They are looking for that first title.

“It’ll be huge. It’ll be huge for our area. Can’t put a value on it,” said Rand Pecknold, Quinnipiac head coach.

Quinnipiac was poised down the stretch Thursday night against Michigan.

They beat the Wolverines 5-2 thanks to the team’s culture and bond.

“We let our culture come through in the third period and it showed on the scoreboard,” said Jake Quillan, Quinnipiac sophomore.

“Culture is buy in. It’s buy in. It’s unconditional. This is what we do to win hockey games. And you have to be selfless and you have to buy in,” Pecknold said.

Eyewitness news ran into the Quinnipiac Quadruplets, the Cicciarella family from Naugatuck. They graduated in 2021.

“It was just a beautiful school,” said Anna Ciacciarella. “Our family goes to all the games. My parents have season tickets.”

They’ll be at the game between Quinnipiac and Minnesota, the two best college hockey teams in the country.

Quinnipiac is a program built from the ground up in Hamden with a chance to take down a hockey juggernaut.

“It’s home for me honestly so to bring a championship back to the fans supporting us alumni rooting us on from the beginning it’d be super special,” said Zack Metsa, Quinnipiac captain.



