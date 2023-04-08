Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Two hospitalized following early morning fire in Bloomfield

Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home on Simsbury Road early Saturday morning.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home on Simsbury Road early Saturday morning.

According to Bloomfield Fire Marshall Roger Nelson the fire began shortly before 5:42 a.m.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

One person is believed to still be in the home. There is no word on the person’s condition.

“It is believed that there is still a party remaining inside,” said Nelson.

Firefighters from Simsbury, Bloomfield, and East Granby all responded to the fire.

Route 185 between East Weatogue Street and the Bloomfield town line is still shut down, according to the DOT.

There is no word on the conditions of the two people who were hospitalized.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TX Sen. Ted Cruz and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker shared an exchange on Twitter following...
TX Sen. Ted Cruz, New Haven mayor Justin Elicker share exchange on the ‘butt ugly’ matter
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Property taxes going up in Waterbury
Taxes increase in Waterbury as property values go up as much as 100-percent
Technical Discussion: Cooler But Nice Today, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
Technical Discussion: Cooler But Nice Today, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
Crash on the Berlin Turnpike.
Berlin Turnpike back open following crash

Latest News

Technical Discussion: Cooler But Nice Today, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
Technical Discussion: Cooler But Nice Today, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: Affording long-term care insurance
I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: Affording long-term care insurance
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
UConn parade, rally steps off Saturday morning
UConn parade, rally steps off Saturday morning
UConn parade, rally steps off Saturday morning