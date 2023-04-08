Two hospitalized following early morning fire in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home on Simsbury Road early Saturday morning.

According to Bloomfield Fire Marshall Roger Nelson the fire began shortly before 5:42 a.m.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

One person is believed to still be in the home. There is no word on the person’s condition.

“It is believed that there is still a party remaining inside,” said Nelson.

Firefighters from Simsbury, Bloomfield, and East Granby all responded to the fire.

Route 185 between East Weatogue Street and the Bloomfield town line is still shut down, according to the DOT.

There is no word on the conditions of the two people who were hospitalized.

No other information was immediately available.

