UConn men’s basketball players sign autographs in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Fresh off their national championship win, some UConn men’s players are thanking the community for their support by signing autographs.

“It’s just amazing because he is probably one of my favorite players just because he does everything,” said Paul Cody, UConn Fan.

200 UConn fans packed the Manchester Dick’s Sporting Goods for their chance to meet UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr.

“We went to games growing up in Connecticut and we’re so excited to be sharing that experience with my son,” said Jamie Cody.

“I aspire to be like them and it’s really cool knowing that whatever you set your mind to you can really accomplish it. It’s really great to see them do it and know you can too,” added Hannah Gavalo, East Hartford.

Jackson says he’s been busy since getting back from Houston.

Most of the time has been spent with his team, but he is excited for Saturday’s championship parade.

“It’s gonna be great. I think it’s gonna be a good experience to see all the fans out there in Hartford. It’ll definitely be a good time for the team,” said Jackson.

Jackson, the rising senior, says he’s been considering whether or not he plans on making another title run with his Husky teammates.

“I’m not really sure yet. I’m talking to coaches, family, and friends and considering things” Jackson said.

For now, both Jackson and the fans are just soaking in the moment.

Jordan Hawkins will be signing autographs from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Hawkins announced today that he is declaring himself eligible for the NBA Draft.

Donovan Clingan will be signing autographs from from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 10th.

