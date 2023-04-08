Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn men’s basketball players sign autographs in Manchester

Fresh off their national championship win, some UConn men’s players are thanking the community for their support by signing autographs.
By Bryant Reed and Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Fresh off their national championship win, some UConn men’s players are thanking the community for their support by signing autographs.

“It’s just amazing because he is probably one of my favorite players just because he does everything,” said Paul Cody, UConn Fan.

200 UConn fans packed the Manchester Dick’s Sporting Goods for their chance to meet UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr.

“We went to games growing up in Connecticut and we’re so excited to be sharing that experience with my son,” said Jamie Cody.

“I aspire to be like them and it’s really cool knowing that whatever you set your mind to you can really accomplish it. It’s really great to see them do it and know you can too,” added Hannah Gavalo, East Hartford.

Jackson says he’s been busy since getting back from Houston.

Most of the time has been spent with his team, but he is excited for Saturday’s championship parade.

“It’s gonna be great. I think it’s gonna be a good experience to see all the fans out there in Hartford. It’ll definitely be a good time for the team,” said Jackson.

Jackson, the rising senior, says he’s been considering whether or not he plans on making another title run with his Husky teammates.

“I’m not really sure yet. I’m talking to coaches, family, and friends and considering things” Jackson said.

For now, both Jackson and the fans are just soaking in the moment.

Jordan Hawkins will be signing autographs from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Hawkins announced today that he is declaring himself eligible for the NBA Draft.

Donovan Clingan will be signing autographs from from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 10th.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wasn't happy with how Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont described his...
Houston responds to Gov. Lamont’s ‘butt ugly’ comment
Anthony Feliciano test drove a truck from CarMax in East Haven then stole it, police said.
Man test drives truck from Carmax in East Haven, never comes back
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weekend will start off mostly sunny and cool.
Technical Discussion: After a cool Saturday, a BIG warming trend gets underway!

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weekend will start off mostly sunny and cool.
Technical Discussion: After a cool Saturday, a BIG warming trend gets underway!
Coleman Bros. Carnival in Middletown
Coleman Brothers Carnival returns to Middletown
CT under Red Flag Warning Friday
CT under Red Flag Warning on Friday
The staff is preparing for a long line of folks looking to acquire Easter kielbasa.
Markets brace for long lines ahead of Easter