Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bear eats candy in Easter eggs on Windsor lawn

A bear in Windsor CT gets into Easter eggs laid out in the yard
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - You might want to think twice before hiding Easter eggs outside this year.

Channel 3 has received several reports of bears going through Easter eggs and eating the candy inside.

The most recent incident was in Windsor, where a bear could be seen eating candy straight from the egg.

A spokesperson for DEEP says that bears’ having easy access to food can lead to bears becoming habituated, comfortable, and unafraid of people.

For more information on how to stay safe and bear aware you can visit DEEP’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
UConn parade, rally steps off Saturday morning, Blumenthal breaks leg
Coleman Bros. Carnival in Middletown
Coleman Brothers Carnival returns to Middletown
Technical Discussion: A Sunny & Spectacular Easter Sunday, Then Tracking A BIG Warming Trend...
Technical Discussion: A Sunny & Spectacular Easter Sunday, Then Tracking A BIG Warming Trend This Week!
Quinnipiac men’s hockey prepares for national championship game against Minnesota
Quinnipiac men’s hockey wins national championship game against Minnesota
CT under Red Flag Warning Friday
CT under Red Flag Warning on Friday

Latest News

Bear eats Easter candy
Bear gets into Easter eggs
Technical Discussion: A Sunny & Spectacular Easter Sunday, Then Tracking A BIG Warming Trend...
Technical Discussion: A Sunny & Spectacular Easter Sunday, Then Tracking A BIG Warming Trend This Week!
Berlin Fire
Fire at Berlin home displaces family on Easter morning
With two wins this weekend in Bridgeport, the Bobcats hockey team heads to its third Frozen...
Welcome home gathering planned for Quinnipiac hockey team