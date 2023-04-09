Contests
Crews battle fire at Berlin home

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
By Olivia Schueller and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BERLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews are battling a fire that broke out at a home in Berlin Sunday morning.

The fire began at a home on Kensington Road.

Police say they are assisting the fire department with road closures. Kensington Road is shut down from Orchard Road to Gateway Road.

There is no word on how long the road will stay closed.

No other details are available currently.

