Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TX Sen. Ted Cruz and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker shared an exchange on Twitter following...
TX Sen. Ted Cruz, New Haven mayor Justin Elicker share exchange on the ‘butt ugly’ matter
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
FORECAST: A Lovely Easter Weekend, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
Technical Discussion: A Lovely Easter Weekend, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
Property taxes going up in Waterbury
Taxes increase in Waterbury as property values go up as much as 100-percent
Crash on the Berlin Turnpike.
Berlin Turnpike back open following crash

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate
FORECAST: A Lovely Easter Weekend, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
Technical Discussion: A Lovely Easter Weekend, Then A BIG Warming Trend Through The Week Ahead!
Quinnipiac men’s hockey prepares for national championship game against Minnesota
Quinnipiac men’s hockey prepares for national championship game against Minnesota