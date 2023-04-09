Welcome home gathering planned for Quinnipiac hockey team

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Bobcat fans have a lot to celebrate.

The Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team won the national championship Saturday night.

Quinnipiac faced off against Minnesota in Tampa. At home, fans gathered at the Rocky Top Student Center on Quinnipiac’s campus to cheer on the Bobcats.

The Bobcats competed in their third national championship game, but for the first time in program history they came out on top.

Students say they have waited for this moment.

“Bobcat pride all the way. Might be small but we’re a loud crowd,” says Saniya Powell a Quinnipiac student.

There will be a short homecoming gathering at the M&T Bank arena at 1:45 on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the school says they are finalizing plans for a formal ceremony on Monday.

