Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear eats Easter candy
Bear eats candy in Easter eggs on Windsor lawn
Berlin Fire
Fire at Berlin home displaces family on Easter morning
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracks the weather for this week. Here is his 12 p.m. update.
Technical Discussion: A BIG Warm-Up In The Week Ahead And Staying Dry!
Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the...
Report: Maternity wards are closing across the country
With two wins this weekend in Bridgeport, the Bobcats hockey team heads to its third Frozen...
Welcome home gathering planned for Quinnipiac hockey team

Latest News

The Department of Defense seal is seen on a lectern before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force...
Pentagon: Leaked documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House
Michael Barnet.
Man accused of using racial slurs, threatening sandwich shop employee at Bradley International Airport
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order