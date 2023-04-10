21-year-old motorcyclist killed in gate collision on state park trail in Sterling

STERLING, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a gate collision in Sterling over the weekend, according to state environmental police.

Environmental Conservation Police, also known as EnCon, responded to Moosup Valley State Park Trail overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The victim was only identified as a 21-year-old man from Green, RI.

Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was traveling on a motorcycle and collided with a gate,” said Paul Copleman, media relations manager, EnCon police. “The incident remains under investigation.”

No other details were released.

