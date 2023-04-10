Blumenthal recovers from surgery after suffering fracture at UConn victory parade

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Senator Richard Blumenthal is recovering after suffering a minor fracture during the UConn Huskies victory parade.

A championship parade for the UConn men’s basketball team took place Saturday in Hartford.

Senator Blumenthal fractured his femur while at the parade.

“Senator Blumenthal suffered a fracture when another parade goer tripped and fell onto the Senator from behind. He will have routine surgery on Sunday and anticipates a full, strong recovery.”

Senator Blumenthal received surgery at Stamford Hospital to repair the fracture in his upper femur earlier today.

A spokesperson for Blumenthal said he had a couple of pins inserted in his femur to ensure that it heals properly.

“The surgery was completely successful and he started physical therapy this afternoon.”

Blumenthal will be discharged tomorrow, and is planning on being back in DC for votes next week.

Second, a quick update: I just got out of surgery to repair the minor fracture to my upper femur. The surgery was completely successful and the staff, docs, and everyone here at Stamford Hospital has been magnificent. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 9, 2023

