Crews respond to water main break in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A water main break in a neighborhood in Southington had crews shut down a road on Monday morning.

Town officials said homes in the area of Curtiss Road, Maplewood Road, Meander Lane, and Little Fawn Road may experience water supply issues as crews investigate the break.

The Southington Police Department and Southington Water Department were on scene.

Officials said there was no estimate as to how long repairs would take.

There’s also no word on how many customers were impacted.

According to a Southington police social media post, updates will be provided as they become available.

