Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Dog spends 730 days at animal shelter waiting for loving home

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced its Fireball’s two-year anniversary at the shelter.
By Kristin Nelson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A dog at a South Carolina humane society has hit a milestone that many four-legged friends don’t want to hit.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach said Fireball has reached her two-year anniversary at the shelter, which means she has spent 730 days waiting for a home.

The humane society said the love that Fireball has for humans burns endlessly.

“Fireball explodes with excitement and love every time she meets someone, and it saddens us no one has chosen her,” the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach posted on its Facebook page.

They added that she is smart, listens very well and she’s loyal.

The staff at the shelter said that Fireball is strong and doesn’t realize her strength sometimes, so a home with older children would be a better fit for her. They added that she’s very selective about other pets, and after two years of being in a shelter environment, she may be better as the only pet in the home.

“This girl is long overdue to be back in a loving home! It only takes a matter of minutes to fall madly in love with Fireball, and we hope you can help us give her a fairytale ending,” the shelter posted.

If you’re interested in meeting Fireball, you can call 843-249-4948 or submit an application.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear eats Easter candy
Bear eats candy in Easter eggs on Windsor lawn
Berlin Fire
Fire at Berlin home displaces family on Easter morning
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracks the weather for this week. Here is his 12 p.m. update.
Technical Discussion: A BIG Warm-Up In The Week Ahead And Staying Dry!
Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the...
Report: Maternity wards are closing across the country
With two wins this weekend in Bridgeport, the Bobcats hockey team heads to its third Frozen...
Welcome home gathering planned for Quinnipiac hockey team

Latest News

The Department of Defense seal is seen on a lectern before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force...
Pentagon: Leaked documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House
Michael Barnet.
Man accused of using racial slurs, threatening sandwich shop employee at Bradley International Airport
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order