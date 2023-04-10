Excitement builds as Quinnipiac announces victory rally

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - History was made by the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team last night when they won the program’s first-ever national championship.

Students are calling this the biggest win in the history of Quinnipiac athletics.

Last night’s victory sent students on a roller coaster of emotions, but of course, it ended in excitement when they welcomed the team home this afternoon.

Dozens of fans greeted coach Pecknold and saw the players carry the NCAA national championship trophy that’s never been held before by the hockey team.

The title comes after beating Minnesota and Michigan in the Frozen Four.

“No one thought we were going to win because we were against these powerhouse schools. We ended up winning and seeing the emotion from everyone, the Quinnipiac students, players, and Rand Pecknold, it was just something to remember for sure,” said Nick Antoniadis, Quinnipiac Senior.

“It was crazy with all the ups and downs, we even had our own little traditions and kept doing things for good luck, willing the puck into the back of the net it was awesome to watch,” said Zach Carter, Quinnipiac Sophomore.

Although it was a holiday weekend, Bobcat pride was loud and proud.

“Everybody was texting and calling their friends and family. It was all anyone was talking about it was a great honor and great game so definitely a lot of love,” added Sam Sherman, Quinnipiac Sophomore. “My mom went to UConn, I went to Quinnipiac, so it’s in our family. So we were pulling for both of them in both sports and for us to say we watched both of those things happen, is really special.”

The UConn men’s basketball team won its fifth national championship with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State on Monday night.

There will be an on-campus rally tomorrow evening at the arena at 6 p.m.

