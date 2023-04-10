I-95 south closed in New Haven because of a crash

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 southbound was closed in New Haven late Monday morning because of a crash.

The Department of Transportation reported that the closure was between exits 44 and 43.

The crash involved one vehicle.

The DOT said nearly a mile of congestion built between exits 46 and 44.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

