I-95 south closed in New Haven because of a crash

A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 southbound was closed in New Haven late Monday morning because of a crash.

The Department of Transportation reported that the closure was between exits 44 and 43.

The crash involved one vehicle.

The DOT said nearly a mile of congestion built between exits 46 and 44.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

