I-95 south closed in New Haven because of a crash
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 southbound was closed in New Haven late Monday morning because of a crash.
The Department of Transportation reported that the closure was between exits 44 and 43.
The crash involved one vehicle.
The DOT said nearly a mile of congestion built between exits 46 and 44.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.