Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of supportive messages in prison

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in prison for the murders of Maggie and Paul.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHSN/Gray News) - After Alex Murdaugh began his life prison sentence for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul in March, he has received dozens of electronic messages.

WHNS obtained 32 messages sent to Murdaugh via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Most of the messages seem to be from women reaching out to offer legal advice, friendship, or even love to Murdaugh.

Messages range from all across the United States with some even coming as far as from the United Kingdom.

One woman wrote a message of love to Murdaugh.

“I think I love you. I think about you all day everyday,” the message reads.

Many of the messages show support for Murdaugh regarding his sentencing.

“I have followed your entire trial and I do not think you are guilty,” one message reads. “I believe you and have faith that you will get a second chance.”

Some of the messengers offer to send pictures. Some signed off their remarks with Xs and Os.

According to WHNS, Murdaugh doesn’t seem to have received any of the messages as of Monday. A full list of the messages can be seen here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear eats Easter candy
Bear eats candy in Easter eggs on Windsor lawn
Kris Coffey, a former teacher with Tolland Public Schools, was charged with second-degree...
Tolland teacher arrested for past relationship with student
Daniel Fortier is accused of stealing a food truck trailer from Colchester and bringing it to...
State police: Man steals food truck trailer from Colchester, drives it to Torrington
Berlin Fire
Fire at Berlin home displaces family on Easter morning
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said record breaking temperatures are possible later this week!
Technical Discussion: A BIG Warm-Up In The Week Ahead And Staying Dry!

Latest News

Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about fake kidnapping using a voice clone.
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Mom warns of terrifying AI voice cloning scam that faked kidnapping
Half of mothers infants and children eligible for WIC food subsidies not receiving them, USDA...
Half of mothers infants and children eligible for WIC food subsidies not receiving them, USDA says
Half of mothers infants and children eligible for WIC food subsidies not receiving them, USDA says
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order
Quinnipiac's student newspaper celebrates championship win
Quinnipiac student newspaper front and center during hockey team’s historic win