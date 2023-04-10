Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man accused of using racial slurs, threatening sandwich shop employee at Bradley International Airport

Michael Barnet.
Michael Barnet.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly used racial slurs and verbally threatened a sandwich shop employee at Bradley International Airport.

State police said the incident happened Saturday evening. Troopers responded to the D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches shop around 6:33 p.m.

A D’Angelo employee, who is a Black female, told police the shop ran out of bread for sandwiches because it was busy. She told customers she could use wraps instead.

The employee then told troopers a tall white man used profanity and verbally threatened her, state police said.

A witness told police they saw the man yell at the employee and referred to the employee by using a racial slur.

State police later found the man in the west concourse of the airport.

Authorities said Michael Barnet, 38, of Madison, Wisconsin, was taken into custody.

Barnet was charged with breach of peace second-degree, intimidation based on bigotry or bias third-degree, and threatening second-degree.

“The Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit was notified of the circumstances surrounding this arrest,” police said.

Barnett was released on a $2,500 bond and is due in Hartford Superior Court on April 25.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear eats Easter candy
Bear eats candy in Easter eggs on Windsor lawn
Berlin Fire
Fire at Berlin home displaces family on Easter morning
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracks the weather for this week. Here is his 12 p.m. update.
Technical Discussion: A BIG Warm-Up In The Week Ahead And Staying Dry!
Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the...
Report: Maternity wards are closing across the country
With two wins this weekend in Bridgeport, the Bobcats hockey team heads to its third Frozen...
Welcome home gathering planned for Quinnipiac hockey team

Latest News

A truly claw-some job by troopers and dispatcher to safely remove a bald eagle on I-84.
Troopers and dispatcher swoop in to rescue a bald eagle on I-84
A truly claw-some job by troopers and dispatcher to safely remove a bald eagle on I-84.
Bald Eagle Rescue
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracks the weather for this week. Here is his 12 p.m. update.
Technical Discussion: A BIG Warm-Up In The Week Ahead And Staying Dry!
A traffic alert has been issued.
I-95 south closed in New Haven because of a crash