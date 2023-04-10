Quinnipiac student newspaper front and center during hockey team’s historic win

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - After winning the school’s first national championship for men’s hockey over the weekend, Quinnipiac University is getting set to honor the team with a big celebration Monday night.

It turns out, the team wasn’t the only one practicing and prepping for its moment in the spotlight.

As soon as the Quinnipiac scored that game-winning goal in overtime on Saturday, it was time to celebrate.

Right in the middle of it all, front and center on the national television, was the handiwork of the school’s student newspaper, The Quinnipiac Chronicle.

The television coverage featured photos of the victorious players, holding a special, commemorative edition of the student newspaper on the ice, just moments after the historic win.

The photos from The Quinnipiac Chronicle contained the headline “Win-nipiac,” a play on words based of the school’s name.

The editor-in-chief of the paper said her sports editors first mentioned the idea weeks ago, even before the team qualified for the Frozen Four and they started planning just in case.

The papers were printed last week, just in time before the students flew down to Tampa on Wednesday to cover the games.

After a semi-final win Thursday night and then that thrilling overtime championship game on Saturday, that printed championship dream became a reality.

“We started planning it weeks ago, even before the team made the Frozen Four,” said Melina Khan, editor-in-chief, Quinnipiac Chronicle. “At that point, it was kind of a pipe dream. But like I said, glad we were able to use it, glad people were able to see it and we were able to celebrate. Our photographer who was down on the ice, Aidan, he was able to give those all out the players, coaches. President Olian was holding one, so it was really awesome. It’s surreal, incredible as a student to be able to witness this historic moment for our school, but also to be able to be a small part of the coverage.”

While current students on campus have a lot to celebrate.

The championship game could also mean a big win for the admissions department at Quinnipiac.

While current students and alums have plenty to cheer about, that national title and the national spotlight can shift the focus to future students who might be hearing about Quinnipiac for the first time.

The Hamden campus still on a high thanks to its hockey team and a national title that’s left Bobcats buzzing.

Janet, Nicole and Amanda, all Quinnipiac freshmen, stopped by the bookstore Monday, looking to pick up some championship gear. They’ll have to wait one more day for it to arrive.

While all these students are filled with pride, a big win on national television can help get the Quinnipiac name out there with potential future students.

“We do think it should help us, especially nationally in places that may not have heard as Quinnipiac as much,” said Tom Ellett, Quinnipiac’s Chief Experience Officer. “For us as we think about admissions, we think being at a school, very spirited, very involved and for students to see this happening, I think it will be a real lure for students to want to be at a place like this.”

Home to 6,000 undergrads and 3,200 grad students, the Quinnipiac poll helped put the school and its name on the map. Now the hope is the hockey win can help expand the brand.

“Certainly in the northeast we are well known, but when you think about other areas, looking to continue to grow, certainly Minnesota, California, Florida, I think we are poised to be prepared to go to a great school energized by something like this,” Ellett said.

It’s energy students are already feeding off of.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re freshman and we got to see it the first year we were here,” said Amanda Smith, Quinnipiac freshman.

The championship celebration starts Monday night at 6 p.m. at M & T Bank Arena.

