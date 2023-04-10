Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

State police: Man steals food truck trailer from Colchester, drives it to Torrington

Daniel Fortier is accused of stealing a food truck trailer from Colchester and bringing it to...
Daniel Fortier is accused of stealing a food truck trailer from Colchester and bringing it to Torrington, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man faces larceny and criminal mischief charges for stealing a food truck trailer from Colchester and bringing it to Torrington.

State police said they arrested 37-year-old Daniel Fortier of Torrington on Saturday.

Daniel Fortier was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree larceny for...
Daniel Fortier was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree larceny for stealing a food truck trailer in Colchester.(Connecticut State Police)

Troopers said that on Saturday, the Red Neck Gourmet Donuts trailer was reported stolen to both state and Colchester police. It was learned the food truck was taken from Broadway Street, Route 85, in Colchester at about 7:30 a.m.

Troopers canvassed the area.

They said they learned that a man in a dark-colored Ford Super Duty pickup drove off with the trailer.

Social media posts about the stolen food trailer wereput up by area police departments. Troopers said Colchester police received tips for a number sightings.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, state police dispatchers were notified that the food trailer was found in the area of the Rusty Nail Bar and Grill in Torrington.

Torrington police reported that they found the suspect, Fortier, in the pickup with the trailer.

Colchester police responded to the scene. They said they took custody of Fortier.

A number of cooking items were discovered to have been damaged after officers conducted an inventory of the trailer.

Fortier’s bail was set at $15,000. He was charged with first-degree larceny and first-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear eats Easter candy
Bear eats candy in Easter eggs on Windsor lawn
Berlin Fire
Fire at Berlin home displaces family on Easter morning
With two wins this weekend in Bridgeport, the Bobcats hockey team heads to its third Frozen...
Welcome home gathering planned for Quinnipiac hockey team
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
UConn parade, rally steps off Saturday morning, Blumenthal breaks leg
Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the...
Report: Maternity wards are closing across the country

Latest News

Your Monday morning update
warm up at the end of the week - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A BIG Warm-Up In The Week Ahead And Staying Dry!
Sen. Blumenthal - WFSB
Sen. Blumenthal recovers from surgery after suffering fracture at UConn victory parade
Lawmakers react to Texas federal judges decision to halt abortion pill
Lawmakers react to Texas federal judges decision to halt abortion pill