State police: Man steals food truck trailer from Colchester, drives it to Torrington

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man faces larceny and criminal mischief charges for stealing a food truck trailer from Colchester and bringing it to Torrington.

State police said they arrested 37-year-old Daniel Fortier of Torrington on Saturday.

Daniel Fortier was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree larceny for stealing a food truck trailer in Colchester. (Connecticut State Police)

Troopers said that on Saturday, the Red Neck Gourmet Donuts trailer was reported stolen to both state and Colchester police. It was learned the food truck was taken from Broadway Street, Route 85, in Colchester at about 7:30 a.m.

Troopers canvassed the area.

They said they learned that a man in a dark-colored Ford Super Duty pickup drove off with the trailer.

Social media posts about the stolen food trailer wereput up by area police departments. Troopers said Colchester police received tips for a number sightings.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, state police dispatchers were notified that the food trailer was found in the area of the Rusty Nail Bar and Grill in Torrington.

Torrington police reported that they found the suspect, Fortier, in the pickup with the trailer.

Colchester police responded to the scene. They said they took custody of Fortier.

A number of cooking items were discovered to have been damaged after officers conducted an inventory of the trailer.

Fortier’s bail was set at $15,000. He was charged with first-degree larceny and first-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.