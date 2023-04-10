Tolland teacher arrested for past relationship with student

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A teacher in Tolland faces charges for a past incident with a student, school officials confirmed.

Kris Coffey was arrested as a result of a state police investigation, according to Tolland Public Schools superintendent Walter Willett.

Troopers said they charged him with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Troopers said Coffey had an inapporioriate relationship with the student between 2014 and 2015.

Over the course of the investigation, they said a teenage victim was identified and located.

Coffey was then interviewed and confessed, troopers said.

A redacted version of the suspect’s arrest warrant was released by state police:

Willett informed the school community in a letter last week.

He said that the incident occurred “many years ago” and involved a student who attended Tolland High School at the time.

“The district was made aware of the investigation on Feb. 26, 2023, and the staff member involved was immediately placed on administrative leave and subsequently resigned from the Tolland Public Schools,” Willett said.

The Department of Children and Families was also said to be involved in the investigation.

“The district was unaware of the incident at the time it was reported to have occurred and has cooperated immediately and fully from the moment it was informed of the investigation,” Willett wrote.

The superintendent confirmed that the charges do not involve any current students.

He said school counselors, psychologists, and social workers were made available to students, and the school offered programming to support student mental health, safety, and welfare.

“The Tolland Public Schools will continue to work with students and their families to offer support and services as student and family welfare is of the utmost importance,” Willett said.

Coffey’s bond was set at $150,000.

