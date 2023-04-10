Contests
Troopers and dispatcher swoop in to rescue a bald eagle on I-84

A truly claw-some job by troopers and dispatcher to safely remove a bald eagle on I-84.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - State police said, a bald eagle found itself on the center median of I-84 eastbound on the Tolland-Vernon town line.

On Saturday Apr. 8 around 7:30 p.m., troopers slowly approached it while instructing the bald eagle to move to the right shoulder of the lane.

However, the language barrier led to communication issues that required assistance from a dispatcher who also served as a local Animal Control Officer.

She helped remove the bald eagle safely as the bird claimed it did not know it was il-eagle to be on the highway.

Troopers worked wing in wing to take the bald eagle into custody, transport it, and release it into the custody of Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation in Ashford.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

