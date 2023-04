MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash that happened in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.

State police said troopers were called to Stafford Road around 10:30 a.m.

The road was closed in the area of 706 Stafford Rd.

No other details were released.

