Boat owners getting ready for the warm weather

(WFSB) - It doesn’t matter what the calendar says; the mercury is rising, the sun is shining and boat owners are itching to get their boats back into the water.

The Niantic Bay Boathouse is in its busy season; but, this week seems to be busier than most.

“It’s a little early but it all depends on the weather,” owner Leon Moore said. “We’ll start seeing quite a bit of activity.”

The boathouse stores 180 boats. It uses a stacker crane to move them all around the warehouse. Moore says there are only three stacker cranes in the entire United States. One is at his warehouse in Waterford. The other two are in Florida. If that type of system were installed today, it would cost about $2 million.

His stacker crane is getting a workout this week. Usually, Moore says his boathouse gets most boats out of storage by the end of April. So far, he’s had 20 requests this week alone.

The boathouse will perform maintenance for owners if they would like.

“Right now, we’re doing what’s called commissioning of boats which is a seaworthiness check where we go through every facet of it,” said mechanic Michael Cottrell.

Other boat owners prefer to do it themselves, like Robert Andersen.

“For me, I don’t get in too early,” Andersen said. “The water is too cold for fishing, so probably early May.”

He may not be launching his boat, but that isn’t stopping him and his brother from working on it. They’re taking advantage of the beautiful weather, but remembering not so fondly what it could be like doing this work in April.

“Heaven, that’s what it’s like (this year),” Andersen said. “Without your hands numb, freezing cold wind.”

Andersen has a checklist he goes through to get his boat seaworthy. Things like...

“Sanding for the bottom paint, outdrive work, greasing it, oil,” Andersen said.

The folks at the Niantic Bay Boathouse are doing more of the same as their customers are eager to get back onto the water.

“When the sun comes out, so do the boaters,” Moore said.

