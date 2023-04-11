Contests
Boy with leukemia gets private screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Wallingford theater

Alexander and his dad Keith enjoying the movie(Keith Paul)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A boy with leukemia got a private screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Wallingford Holiday Cinemas.

Keith Paul said his son Alexander was diagnosed with leukemia in August and got a bone marrow transplant on February 28.

Alexander wanted to see the new Mario movie this weekend. His medical team at Yale said he could see it if the theater was mostly empty.

Keith said the family tried to see the movie on Sunday, but they couldn’t because the theater was too busy.

Sam, a manager at Wallingford Holiday Cinemas, got in touch with Kevin, the owner.

Kevin set up a private screening for Alexander and the rest of the family on Tuesday morning.

Wallingford Holiday Cinemas set up a private screening.
Wallingford Holiday Cinemas set up a private screening.(Keith Paul)

“We can’t stress how much this meant to us. Thank you,” said Keith on Facebook. “We all loved the movie btw!”

You can follow Alex’s journey on Facebook HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

