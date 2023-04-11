Fire officials warn of fire danger after brush fires break out in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The warm dry weather is leading to concerns about brush fire danger.

On Monday, a park in Norwich was threatened by this when a fire broke out in nearby woods.

Firefighters were dispatched to Mohegan Park around 12:27 in the afternoon for multiple reported brush fire near the dog pound.

When crews arrived, a Taftville firefighter reported the fire was across from the beach area. Crews reported fires at both ends of the parking lot.

The brush fires were concerning for families who spend time at Mohegan Park.

“It’s a little worrisome because my son and I are always here and it’s spring break so we could’ve been there when it happened and it could’ve been worse someone could have gotten hurt,” said park visitor Jenn Maheu.

The park woods were left with charred trees, branches, and other debris.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Battalion Chief Marc Benjamin said the warm dry weather combined with the lack of snow over the winter has caused an uptick in brush fires.

“We haven’t had a lot of snow this year, so the grounds really dry even though there’s been a great deal of rain people think the rain has helped but it doesn’t saturate the way snow does,” said Benjamin. With the dry windy conditions and dry ground, it’s just a tinder box out there.”

To limit the risk of brush fire, the Norwich Fire Department as well as the DEEP say now is not a good time for open burning.

They also recommend clearing brush that is close to your home.

“I know people like to do cookouts and roast marshmallows but it may be best to hold off for a better time,” said Benjamin.

