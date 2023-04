MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A young girl was hit by a UPS delivery driver in Meriden on Tuesday.

Police said it happened in the area of Frary Avenue and Guiels Place.

The 10-year-old girl was skateboarding when she was hit, police said.

She was taken to Hartford Hospital. Her injuries are not severe, authorities said.

