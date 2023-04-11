Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Iconic ‘Conny the Whale’ in West Hartford swimming to new waters

Connie the Whale's tail in West Hartford is being moved.
Connie the Whale's tail in West Hartford is being moved.(WFSB)
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A popular attraction in West Hartford is getting a new home.

Conny the Whale lost its tale on Tuesday, but it’s not swimming too far. Plans got underway to give the landmark new life.

Since 1976, Conny the Whale has been living on land.

“I wish it was staying out there, but I totally get it,” said Mark Ruszczyk of South Windsor. “It’s nice they’re saving at least some of it.”

Ruszczyk said he’s been coming to see Conny for years, well before he even had his own children.

“I mean, I’ve been coming here since I was their age and it’s been nice coming over here and taking them inside there, having them run up the back of the whale tale and everything and just seeing what the actual size of the whale is,” he said.

The Cetacean Society International first built the whale in 1976.

It’s lived in-front of the Children’s Museum in West Hartford for more than 45 years.

“It’s an emotional day for us,” said Dan Barstow, member, Cetacean Society International.

Barstow’s father originally came up with the idea to create a whale to scale and have it weigh more than 20 tons.

Recently, however, the land the whale sits on was sold.

“We would love to save the entire whale, but it’s too expensive and too risky, so the tale is a wonderful solution,” Barstow said.

He said Continental Properties, which purchased the land for luxury housing, took care of all costs to move the tail.

Eventually, Conny will swim over to a new home.

“It’ll be moving just across the street,” Barstow said. “The tail will look like Conny is just swimming away to freedom. We’re going to have landscaping so that it can look like waves going around it, really keep that spirit.”

Crews worked to take the tale off the whale on Tuesday morning. It’ll eventually have a home on the Trout Brook Trail greenway; but until then, CSI is waiting to get its permitting accepted. It said it is expecting that to come sometime in the summer.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kris Coffey, a former teacher with Tolland Public Schools, was charged with second-degree...
Tolland teacher arrested for past relationship with student
Daniel Fortier is accused of stealing a food truck trailer from Colchester and bringing it to...
Colchester business owner bouncing back after food truck was stolen
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Red Flag Warning with Scot
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth likely breaks records!
A traffic alert has been issued.
I-95 south closed in New Haven because of a crash

Latest News

A truly claw-some job by troopers and dispatcher to safely remove a bald eagle on I-84.
UPDATE: Bald eagle found on I-84 euthanized for severe injuries
Your Tuesday morning update
Red Flag Warning with Scot
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth likely breaks records!
norwich brush fire
Dry weather creates brush fire danger