Pedestrian vs. car crash, 1 dead in Milford

The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motor vehicle collision in the area of Boston Post Road and Meadow Street.

The crash involved a 2015 Kia versus a pedestrian on Apr. 7 at approximately 4:07 p.m.

Police say, their investigation revealed that the pedestrian was running north across the Boston Post Road.

The pedestrian was identified as Edward Patrick Austin.

He was struck by the 2015 Kia traveling west on the Boston Post Road.

Austin was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact police at 203-783-4764.

