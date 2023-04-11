Detectives launch homicide investigation in Hartford
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Detectives launched a homicide investigation in Hartford.
Police are on scene in the area of 224 Capen St.
The victim was a 29-year-old man, police said.
Multiple rounds were fired.
It is Hartford’s 5th homicide of the year.
No other details were released.
