Detectives launch homicide investigation in Hartford

Hartford police said a homicide investigation was launched on Capen Street on April 11.
Hartford police said a homicide investigation was launched on Capen Street on April 11.
By Kristina Russo, Ayah Galal and Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Detectives launched a homicide investigation in Hartford.

Police are on scene in the area of 224 Capen St.

The victim was a 29-year-old man, police said.

Multiple rounds were fired.

It is Hartford’s 5th homicide of the year.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

