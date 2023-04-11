Detectives launch homicide investigation in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Detectives launched a homicide investigation in Hartford.

Police are on scene in the area of 224 Capen St.

The victim was a 29-year-old man, police said.

#BREAKING: A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Capen Street in Hartford. @HartfordPolice say multiple rounds were fired. Investigators are combing through surveillance video. This is the city’s 5th homicide so far this year. I’ll have more at 4 and 5pm on @WFSBnews. pic.twitter.com/Cmss33tQPO — Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) April 11, 2023

Multiple rounds were fired.

It is Hartford’s 5th homicide of the year.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.