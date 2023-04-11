Rocky Hill homeowner assaulted while confronting car burglary suspects

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A Rocky Hill homeowner was attacked by four young suspects who broke into his car.

Police said it happened Monday evening around 7:02 p.m. at a home on Valley View Drive.

The homeowner approached a suspect who broke into his vehicle, authorities said.

A fight broke out when the homeowner approached the suspect, Rocky Hill police said.

Three more suspects got out of a car nearby and also attacked the homeowner.

“The four suspects would leave the area in a dark blue or black four door Mercedes sedan,” Rocky Hill police said.

Officers searched the area nearby but could not find the suspects.

“The incident was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance camera,” police said.

Rocky Hill police described the suspects as three young Black males and one young white/Hispanic male. They were all wearing masks.

The homeowner was treated at the hospital for his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Rocky Hill Detective Matthew Seguin at 860-258-2047 or mseguin@RockyHillct.gov .

