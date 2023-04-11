Street takeovers damage roads, cause chaos in two Conn. communities

BRISTOL/NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Street takeovers are on the rise in Connecticut.

Two communities are dealing with the aftermath of street takeovers that happened this past weekend.

Police confirm two street takeovers happened, one in Bristol the other in Naugatuck.

The takeover in Naugatuck happened at Ocean State Job Lot on Robber Ave.

The ground was damaged by tire marks and litter from sparklers was left behind.

“You can’t even see the parking lines anymore, those are totally gone,” says Naugatuck resident Stephen Pendziunas. “I think it’s kids having fun, but they take it to extremes. I mean let’s be a little bit respectful and somebody could’ve been hurt.”

Naugatuck police said no one was injured this time, but they are still investigating this incident.

Some of the biggest complaints about this weekend’s takeovers came from Bristol. The concern isn’t just what the drivers did, it’s where they decided to do it.

The takeover took place around a veteran’s monument on Memorial Boulevard in Bristol.

“People should respect the military and what they do for the country,” says Daniel Maher, a Vietnam veteran.

Bristol police say around 200 cars formed a perimeter around the street and did burnouts.

There have been no arrests made and police are still investigating.

