Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Street takeovers damage roads, cause chaos in two Conn. communities

'Street takeovers' reported in Bristol and Naugatuck
By Audrey Russo
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL/NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Street takeovers are on the rise in Connecticut.

Two communities are dealing with the aftermath of street takeovers that happened this past weekend.

Police confirm two street takeovers happened, one in Bristol the other in Naugatuck.

The takeover in Naugatuck happened at Ocean State Job Lot on Robber Ave.

The ground was damaged by tire marks and litter from sparklers was left behind.

“You can’t even see the parking lines anymore, those are totally gone,” says Naugatuck resident Stephen Pendziunas. “I think it’s kids having fun, but they take it to extremes. I mean let’s be a little bit respectful and somebody could’ve been hurt.”

Naugatuck police said no one was injured this time, but they are still investigating this incident.

Some of the biggest complaints about this weekend’s takeovers came from Bristol. The concern isn’t just what the drivers did, it’s where they decided to do it.

The takeover took place around a veteran’s monument on Memorial Boulevard in Bristol.

“People should respect the military and what they do for the country,” says Daniel Maher, a Vietnam veteran.

Bristol police say around 200 cars formed a perimeter around the street and did burnouts.

There have been no arrests made and police are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear eats Easter candy
Bear eats candy in Easter eggs on Windsor lawn
Kris Coffey, a former teacher with Tolland Public Schools, was charged with second-degree...
Tolland teacher arrested for past relationship with student
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said summer-like warmth is expected later this week!
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth likely breaks records!
Daniel Fortier is accused of stealing a food truck trailer from Colchester and bringing it to...
Colchester business owner bouncing back after food truck was stolen
Berlin Fire
Fire at Berlin home displaces family on Easter morning

Latest News

Danbury small plane crash
Two hospitalized after plane crashes into Danbury neighborhood
Spring allergy season
Measures to take when dealing with allergies
Quinnipiac men's hockey forward Michael Lombardi talked about what it means to win a national...
VIDEO: Quinnipiac men's hockey player talks about winning a championship
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said summer-like warmth is expected later this week!
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth likely breaks records!