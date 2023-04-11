Two hospitalized after plane crashes into Danbury neighborhood
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a plane crashed into a Danbury neighborhood Monday evening.
City officials said personnel with the Danbury Fire Department and the Danbury Police Department responded to 161 Southern Boulevard around 6 p.m.
The plane’s two occupants were hospitalized, officials said.
This picture shows the plane and a heavily damaged building:
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are responding.
