Two hospitalized after plane crashes into Danbury neighborhood

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a plane crashed into a Danbury neighborhood Monday evening.

City officials said personnel with the Danbury Fire Department and the Danbury Police Department responded to 161 Southern Boulevard around 6 p.m.

The plane’s two occupants were hospitalized, officials said.

This picture shows the plane and a heavily damaged building:

Danbury small plane crash. (City of Danbury)

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are responding.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

No other information was available.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.