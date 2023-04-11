Two UConn women’s basketball players drafted into WNBA

(WFSB) - Two UConn women’s basketball players were drafted into the WNBA on Monday.

UConn graduate students Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Dorka Juhász were selected in the 2023 WNBA draft at New York City’s Spring Studios.

Sénéchal was the number 5 overall pick by the Dallas Wings. She is UConn’s 26th first-round selection in the league’s history, school officials say.

Dorka Juhász was the number 16 overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx. She is UConn’s 14th second-round selection in the WNBA Draft.

“UConn has had 45 WNBA college draft selections since the league’s inception in 1997, the most for a collegiate program. This is the 16th time multiple Huskies were taken in the same draft,” said a spokesperson for UConn athletics.

Both players were graduate transfers at UConn.

Juhász scored 1,620 points and 1,191 rebounds in her five years playing basketball in college. In her two seasons at UConn, she averaged 10.6 points and 77 rebounds per game.

Sénéchal scored 2,173 points and 585 rebounds in her five years playing college basketball. In one season at UConn, she averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from three-point range.

Training camp for the WNBA begins on April 30. The regular season begins on May 19

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.