Waterbury police investigate father’s death; son charged with assault

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are investigating a father’s death. His son was charged with assault.

Authorities said officers responded to 27 Platt Street Monday afternoon for a medical complaint. Police later determined it was an assault investigation.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a 67-year-old man who was unresponsive, police said. He was then taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Police identified the 67-year-old man as Wilfredo Martinez of 27 Platt Street.

Waterbury police believe Wilfredo Martinez was involved in a fight with his son, 42-year-old Luis Martinez of 124 Central Avenue, Waterbury.

After the altercation, Luis Martinez left the home. He was taken into police custody shortly after, authorities said.

Waterbury police said Wilfredo and Luis are father and son.

Luis Martinez was charged with assault second-degree on an elderly person, assault third-degree, reckless endangerment second-degree, breach of peace second-degree, and threatening second-degree.

“He also has multiple outstanding warrants with other agencies,” Waterbury police said.

Luis Martinez is held on a $1-million bond, said police.

“WPD is working with the CT Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine the official cause of death in this incident,” Waterbury police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.