Avon burglary suspects could have connections to organized crime group: police

An organized crime group could be behind a surge of break ins in one Connecticut community.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An organized crime group could be behind a surge of break ins in one Connecticut community.

Avon has been a relatively quiet town up until recently.

Police say they’ve seen an alarming amount of home burglaries over the past couple of months.

Between the end of January to the middle of February, there were nine home burglaries. Police say up until recently, there have been only nine burglaries in the span of four years.

Avon police believe the “South American theft group” is behind these thefts, targeting unoccupied homes.

The gang is believed to be committing similar crimes up and down the east coast.

However, officials believe this is not the first time the group has targeted Connecticut. In Farmington, a group of three to four suspects broke into a home recently.

Experts say there are ways to avoid being targeted.

“They’re definitely doing background on their victims before they try to enter the house,” said retired FBI agent Michael Clark.

Many of Avon’s victims were on vacation when the break ins occurred. This creates a problem for the investigation because that gap of time leads to a delay in reporting.

Experts suggest being careful about what you post on social media.

“What you put on Facebook or Tik Tok or Instagram, and your children that your family is on a wonderful vacation. That’s where they’re getting their intel from, social media,” said Clark.

Installing a security system is also recommended.

“You can get notifications on your phone. As I have in my home, I could leave the door open, and I would get an alert that my door is open. So, if someone breaks into your house, you’d get an alert automatically,” said Abdul Rodriguez, the owner of Stay Safe Security Systems.

Avon is working with the FBI and agencies across the country to track down these suspects.

