Bears climb on trampoline behind Simsbury home

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman in Simsbury shared a video of two bears climbing into her trampoline and having a blast.

The woman lives on Buttonwood Drive.

She says the bears were playing on the trampoline for nearly an hour.

She was away at the time but saw this happen on her home cameras.

The trampoline was not damaged, but the bears popped all the balls inside it!

DEEP says while it might be a person’s first instinct to take a photo or video of a nearby bear, their first priority should be safety.

For more information on how to stay safe and bear aware you can visit DEEP’s website here.

