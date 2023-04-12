Bloomfield farm holds spring break program for kids

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A group of Connecticut kids are learning all about farm life while they are on spring break.

Auer Farm’s is hosting a week-long program to teach kids farm skills. Kids on spring break can spend time outside and learn about life on the farm.

The camp’s director, Jonnie Marshall said the program caters to fourth grade students from all around Connecticut.

“I have kids from the city and from rural areas come together so right now they’re off on a hike one group is going to make seed bombs a little later and they’re going to have a mock farmer’s market at the end of the week so parents can see what they’ve been working on,” said Marshall.

The farm is open to the public and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all week.

