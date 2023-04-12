Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bloomfield farm holds spring break program for kids

Spring break camp in Bloomfield
By Lorin Richardson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A group of Connecticut kids are learning all about farm life while they are on spring break.

Auer Farm’s is hosting a week-long program to teach kids farm skills. Kids on spring break can spend time outside and learn about life on the farm.

The camp’s director, Jonnie Marshall said the program caters to fourth grade students from all around Connecticut.

“I have kids from the city and from rural areas come together so right now they’re off on a hike one group is going to make seed bombs a little later and they’re going to have a mock farmer’s market at the end of the week so parents can see what they’ve been working on,” said Marshall.

The farm is open to the public and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kris Coffey, a former teacher with Tolland Public Schools, was charged with second-degree...
Tolland teacher arrested for past relationship with student
Daniel Fortier is accused of stealing a food truck trailer from Colchester and bringing it to...
Colchester business owner bouncing back after food truck was stolen
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said summer-like warmth is expected to break records!
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
FILE: An American bald eagle is seen perched on the branch of a tree in this photo from Oct....
UPDATE: Bald eagle found on I-84 euthanized for severe injuries

Latest News

New merch for Quinnipiac hockey team's championship win
Quinnipiac students and staff rush to campus bookstore for championship merch
E-cigarette addictions trending younger
E-cigarette addictions trending younger
Boat owners getting ready for the warm weather
Boat owners getting ready for the warm weather
Boat owners getting ready for the warm weather
VIDEO: Boat owners getting ready for the warm weather