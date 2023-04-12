Contests
Bristol police look for driver who damaged security gate at ESPN

Bristol police said they're looking for a driver who caused $35,000 damage to a security gate at ESPN.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are seeking the public’s help in finding a driver who caused damage to a security gate at ESPN.

Video shows a driver ram into a gate on Ronzo Road.

Police said the driver caused about $35,000 in damage.

Bristol police believe the vehicle could be a silver Subaru.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Fisher at 860-584-3000 Ext 3273.

