Bristol police look for driver who damaged security gate at ESPN

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are seeking the public’s help in finding a driver who caused damage to a security gate at ESPN.

Video shows a driver ram into a gate on Ronzo Road.

Police said the driver caused about $35,000 in damage.

Bristol police believe the vehicle could be a silver Subaru.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Fisher at 860-584-3000 Ext 3273.

