College baseball team to honor fallen Bristol officers tonight with Muzzy Field game

Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato of the Bristol Police Department.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol on Wednesday marked 6 months since two of its officers were slain and another was hurt in an attack.

Mayor Jeff Caggiano said people will gather at Muzzy Field at 6 p.m. to honor Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were killed. Officer Alec Iurato was seriously hurt.

“Misericordia University (PA), which is the baseball team that Alec Iurato played on, has asked to host their game at Muzzy Field,” Caggiano said. “We will see a scrimmage game. All of the proceed will go to our fallen officers.”

The game is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Muzzy Field, which is located on Muzzy Street.

The mayor said he expected a great night of weather.

DeMonte, Hamzy and Iurato were ambushed on Oct. 12, 2022.

“Whether it was planned or not, I’m not sure, but it is the 6-month anniversary to the day of that tragic event and Bristol has come together so well,” Caggiano said. “I’m hoping that we show some great Bristol spirit [Wednesday night].”

Caggiano said many tickets were sold. He said for those who haven’t purchased them yet, they can be bought at the door.

“We hope to see thousands of our Bristol residents and friends and family,” he said.

Misericordia University, which is located in Dallas, PA, is playing the Stevens Institute of Technology out of Hoboken, NJ.

Misericordia plans to stream the game on its YouTube channel here.

