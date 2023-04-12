Construction begins on Main Street in Hartford April 15

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Construction will begin soon to a stretch of Main Street in Hartford, the city announced Wednesday.

Work will begin on April 15 in downtown Hartford, the city said. Construction will be on Main Street from Gold Street to Wyllys Street.

The city expects the project to take about 30 days.

“From April 15 to April 23, construction will begin, and during this period, work will be conducted between 7 AM and 3 PM,” the city said. “From April 24 to May 2, milling and paving will take place between 7 PM and 5 AM.”

The remaining construction will take place from May 3 to May 15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Street parking is expected to be limited during this period, with more prevalent daytime impacts during the first week of construction and evening impacts in the following weeks,” the city of Hartford said. “Transit stops may also temporarily shift during construction.”

