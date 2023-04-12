Crews battle several brush fires across CT as Red Flag Warning continues

(WFSB) - Connecticut spent most of the day Wednesday under a Red Flag Warning.

That means conditions are just right for brush fires to spread quickly and knocking them down may be difficult for firefighters.

Crews responded to one at Holy Land in Waterbury. Channel 3 crews saw firefighters put out the flames. Flames can be seen from one of the DOT’s cameras:

Fire burning at Holy Land in Waterbury

Many volunteer fire departments across the state are struggling to keep enough men and women in uniform. During an increased chance for fires like this week, the need for volunteers is at top of mind for many fire chiefs across Connecticut.

Take for instance Baltic. It is one of few 100% volunteer departments in Connecticut.

When Chief Bob Tardif joined the department nearly 53 years ago, the department had close to 50 volunteers. Now, there are about 30.

“It’s been cut down by a significant amount,” Tardif said.

You can’t make a living as a volunteer and the cost to be a firefighter has gone up.

Tardif says that amongst other factors has led to less people wanting to join.

Even though there are less people in uniform, there are just as many - if not more - emergencies.

“There was a lot of smoke up behind my house,” Sandy McLaughlin said.

Fire crews spent hours in the woods behind her Pearl Street house last week fighting a six acre brush fire started by her neighbor.

“They were raking the fire, they call it on the fire line, and very quickly I learned how to do that,” McLaughlin said.

When the fire first started she was shocked to see how few firefighters were there, so she jumped in to help herself.

“I didn’t realize how bad the need was,” McLaughlin said. “It makes you want to figure out a way to help the Baltic Fire Department.”

That day, Baltic was able to round up close to ten volunteers to help out. In all, 11 departments responded on mutual aid.

“We depend on them and they’re great but only so many people can get the job done,” McLaughlin said.

Calls like that one aren’t going away as multiple brush fires were reported across Connecticut Wednesday.

“You have the potential for large scale brush fires based on how dry things are based on the wind being a little more than normal,” Tardif said. “It just creates a huge issue for fire service no matter how you look at it.”

Tardif says his crews will be on high alert until rain comes to break the dry spell.

He encourages anyone thinking about joining their local fire department to get involved.

In Baltic, members are at the firehouse on Bushnell Hollow Road every Monday night.

