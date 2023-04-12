Contests
Crews battle several brush fires across CT

By Hector Molina
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WFSB) – Crews across the state responded to brush fires on Wednesday.

The latest one happened at Holy Land in Waterbury.

Firefighters put out the flames.

The fire was caused by open burning, officials said.

The Waterbury Fire Department said it started with a bonfire. The wind and dry conditions blew those flames over the ledge of a hill overlooking Interstate 84.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, officials said.

The blaze left behind charred branches, tree limbs leaves and other debris.

Officials said the fire started around 3:00 p.m. The department wrapped up the clean up just after 5:00 p.m.

Brush fires were also put out in Woodbury and Hamden Wednesday.

Hamden’s fire marshal said personnel at Laurel View Country Club noticed the fire this afternoon and alerted them.

About two acres burned near the golf course’s 10th hole, with the wind causing the fire to jump across the street to Paradise Avenue.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out. They then focused on soaking the area for any hotspots.

The brush fire in Woodbury was about 3 and a half acres and burned a shed, according to Woodbury’s fire chief.

Nobody was hurt.

The chief said it started from a small open burn.

People should be careful with any open flames during the increased brush fire warning, the chief said.

