E-cigarette addictions trending younger

Doctors say kids vaping has become an epidemic.

Kids as young as 9-years-old are becoming addicted to vaping.

Kids often develop breathing problems and become addicted. Kids who become addicted struggle to quit.

Even though you have to be 21 to buy tobacco and vaping products in Connecticut, that is not stopping kids from getting them.

One Connecticut parent said she was surprised at how easy it was for kids to get their hands on vaping products.

“The kids are able to go into these stores and purchase what they need,” said Krizti Marin, a Wallingford parent.

Marin discovered her son was vaping at 15. He told his mom it was easy to buy products.

In 2017 there were 15,500 e-cigarette flavors available online. The FDA has restricted some, but sales have dramatically increased more than 61 percent from 2020 to 2022.

In Connecticut, despite several proposals to limit flavored products, nothing has happened.

Connecticut’s Attorney General is holding manufacturers responsible for marketing their products to children in a multi-state agreement with Juul.

Connecticut will get $16 million to prevent kids from getting addicted.

Pediatricians are treating kids who are addicted to vaping.

“I’ve had kids ask me to help them quit because they don’t want to vape anymore,” said pediatrician Dr. Jody Terranova.

Dr. Terranova works for the Department of Public Health (DPH) but was a pediatrician for years.

“I just had a kid as young as 9 today, so these kids are being pressured into trying it,” said Dr. Terranova.

Youth service workers are also seeing the impact vaping is having on kids.

Talisha Jones works for the town of Wallingford’s youth and social services. She says she sees kids using nicotine and THC.

“There’s a lot of anxiety they are having now, depression, things like that. It’s a way to make them feel better,” said Jones.

For the American Lung Association’s guide on helping teens quit smoking and vaping, click here.

