Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of recording himself speeding at 130mph along Route 7 in Norwalk and publicly posting it, state police said.

Troopers charged Joseph Tavella, 36, with reckless driving, driving while using a handheld device, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk. (Connecticut State Police)

State police said they became aware of Instagram and Facebook videos that showed a driver traveling at speeds of about 133 mph. Investigators recognized the strip of highway as Route 7 in Norwalk.

They noted that the speed along that section of road is 55 mph.

One video showed Tavella’s 1970 Chevrolet Nova speedometer accelerate from 56 mph to 133 mph. It was approximately 18 seconds long.

The timestamp on the video was March 27, and the privacy settings on the post was set to public.

Investigators said they noticed tattoos on the driver’s right arm. The video had been shot with the driver’s left hand.

With information gathered over social media, state police said they were able to get a registration plate from the Department of Motor Vehicles database, which pointed to its owner, Tavella.

Troopers said they made contact with Tavella on March 30.

After they spoke with him, and based on information obtained over the course of the investigation, they were able to obtain an arrest warrant on March 31.

Tavella turned himself in on Tuesday.

He was held on a court-set $100,000 bond and transported to Stamford Superior Court for a same-day arraignment.

