New Haven is transforming Long Wharf into a park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A popular spot that gets traffic everyday and is known for its’ food trucks is about to have an extreme transformation.

Plans are in place to develop New Haven’s Long Wharf Drive into a park.

Thousands of people pass by this spot everyday with the highway right next to it.

It is about to be more functional in the future due to millions in state funding.

John Rodriguez from Springfield, Massachusetts, loves the taco trucks on Long Wharf but explains how the current set up can be difficult.

“I come here with a lot with my family. I bring my two daughters, there are not a lot of places to sit, you can see that family over there”, said Rodriguez.

Mayor Justin Elicker is looking forward to the upcoming changes.

“This whole area is going to look really different in the future. Much more beautiful, much more accessible, much more family friendly”, Mayor Elicker said.

12 million dollars in state funding is to thank for the new park and coastal open space for the area.

There will be upgraded and larger walkways, lighting, benches and tables, a bike path, and a pavilion for those popular food trucks.

“We’re going to change the configuration of the roads to expand parking, parking a little of a mess, but actually close the road so it opens up more space for people to play, a playscape and people who enjoy an outdoor meal at the food trucks, its going to look so different in the future”, said Mayor Elicker.

The park is part of a larger multi-million dollar push for the area that includes plans for hundreds of apartments near the Maritime Center, making improvements and redeveloping the other side of 95, knocking down the old gateway community college and a separate 100 million dollar army corps of engineer project to address rising sea levels and flooding.

“Think it’s a great investment to be honest with you. I believe it will bring a lot more life to the city”, said Kenyon Bailey from West Haven.

“I love the idea the idea of that making this place more functional as opposed to just having the food truck and people passing by”, Bailey adds.

Initial design included a lot of feedback from the community, and now with the money the next phase will be getting down to the details and actual plans.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.